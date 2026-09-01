Enzo Fernandez arriving at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Enzo Fernandez has sent an emotional farewell message to Chelsea fans on social media as he confirms he’s leaving the club.

The Argentina international is set to finalise a £125m transfer to Manchester City, as per BBC Sport and others, and he’s now spoken out on what has been a difficult time for him personally.

Fernandez admits he hasn’t been in a ‘good place’ lately, though he also stressed just how happy he’s been for much of his time at Chelsea.

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Many Blues supporters will likely not be entirely happy with how Fernandez has conducted himself at times, but he’s clearly attempted to leave on a more positive note.

Enzo Fernandez statement on Chelsea exit

See below for every word in Fernandez’s statement as he confirmed he’d be leaving Chelsea and thanked the fans for their support…

“Dear Chelsea,

I want you to know that these have not been easy days for me. Writing this is not easy either. The truth is, l haven’t been in a good place.

Three years ago, Cobham and Stamford Bridge became home for me and my family. I grew attached to the people, to the shirt, and to the badge of this incredible club.

Believe me when I say that, from the moment I arrived, I became obsessed with winning and with bringing this club every trophy that its history deserves. We suffered, we cried, I got angry many times, but we also celebrated titles and unforgettable victories. Together, through the good times and the difficult ones.

I live football the same way I live my life: with passion and with all my heart. That is why I want you to know that I understand you. I truly understand you, from the bottom of my heart.

But life is about making decisions, and right now I find myself having to make one of those difficult decisions.

I’ve said it before, but I want to say it again: I have grown incredibly fond of this club. Chelsea will always have a place in my thoughts and, above all, in my heart.

But I also understand how football works. I know how passionate you are, because l am the same. And if I were in your position, I would probably be thinking the same way.

I want to thank every single one of you: the staff, the coaching team, the medical team, the physios, and everyone who works at Cobham and throughout this great institution.

To all my teammates over these years, thank you from the bottom of my heart for sharing so many moments with me. I was truly happy here, and I wish you nothing but the very best for the future.

Thank you for all the love and support you have given me and my family throughout these years. I will never forget it.

This group will give you many more reasons to be happy, and I will be happy for you too. Never doubt that.

You will always be in my heart, Blues. I will always wish you, always, nothing but the very best.

Always Blue.

Thank you, Chelsea.”

Chelsea replace Enzo Fernandez with Lamine Camara

Chelsea fans will at least be pleased that Fernandez hasn’t left without a replacement being brought in, with a late move struck for Monaco’s Lamine Camara.

See below for Fabrizio Romano’s ‘here we go’ on the Camara to Chelsea move earlier this evening…

?? EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea agree deal in principle to sign Lamine Camara from AS Monaco, here we go! ? Fee worth €55m and authorization to travel for medical. Initial agreement done now running in order to complete medical and formal steps in time. pic.twitter.com/DuCBSuZBiN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2026

Chelsea now look to have a pretty strong midfield, even if losing an influential player like Fernandez to a major rival could be a blow.

Camara could arguably have an even higher ceiling, so fans will hope he can settle quickly and benefit from learning from Xabi Alonso.

Fernandez, meanwhile, joins Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi in moving to Man City after they lost Rodri to Barcelona earlier in the summer.