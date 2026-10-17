"Some concern" as Chelsea's Emi Martinez stretchered off after lengthy treatment for head injury

Emiliano Martinez receiving treatment during Everton vs Chelsea

Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been stretchered off after receiving lengthy treatment for a head injury during today’s game against Everton.

The Argentina international has been replaced by Mike Penders, with the young Belgian goalkeeper now on for his Premier League debut for the Blues, who are protecting a 1-0 lead.

Still, there seems to have been real concern over Martinez, who was down for a while receiving treatment from Chelsea’s medical team after a sickening clash of heads with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

See below for BBC Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella providing some information on the situation…

Players are staying warm on the pitch. Palmer booked for dissent at some point around the incident. Some concern as Martinez is stretchered off. It has been a good 7/8 minutes now treating him. https://t.co/XgoV0JsSrH — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) October 17, 2026

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BBC Sport‘s live feed has also provided a further update, stating that there are reports of Martinez being taken straight to hospital.

This has also been stated on TNT Sports’ commentary, as posted by Sam Cohen on X…

TNT Sports commentators saying Emi Martinez is on his way to hospital in Liverpool. — Sam C (@SamC_reports) October 17, 2026

We’ll post further updates as we get them, but this clearly sounds pretty concerning for the Chelsea goalkeeper, and everyone will undoubtedly be wishing him all the best and a speedy recovery.

Martinez joined Chelsea from Aston Villa in the summer and played in his second World Cup final earlier this year as Argentina were beaten 1-0 by Spain.