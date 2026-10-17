"Some concern" as Chelsea's Emi Martinez stretchered off after lengthy treatment for head injury

Chelsea FC
Posted by
Emiliano Martinez receiving treatment during Everton vs Chelsea
Emiliano Martinez receiving treatment during Everton vs Chelsea

Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been stretchered off after receiving lengthy treatment for a head injury during today’s game against Everton.

The Argentina international has been replaced by Mike Penders, with the young Belgian goalkeeper now on for his Premier League debut for the Blues, who are protecting a 1-0 lead.

Still, there seems to have been real concern over Martinez, who was down for a while receiving treatment from Chelsea’s medical team after a sickening clash of heads with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Emiliano Martinez is stretchered off during Everton vs Chelsea
Emiliano Martinez is stretchered off during Everton vs Chelsea (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

See below for BBC Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella providing some information on the situation…

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

BBC Sport‘s live feed has also provided a further update, stating that there are reports of Martinez being taken straight to hospital.

This has also been stated on TNT Sports’ commentary, as posted by Sam Cohen on X…

More Stories / Latest News
Mikel Arteta and Paul Merson
“Scared” Arsenal changed tactics after this moment, claims club legend
Watch: Chelsea star Moises Caicedo nearly scores goal of the season contender with outrageous volley vs Everton
Arsenal and Chelsea flags
Scouts from Arsenal & Chelsea left impressed by 17-year-old midfield sensation

We’ll post further updates as we get them, but this clearly sounds pretty concerning for the Chelsea goalkeeper, and everyone will undoubtedly be wishing him all the best and a speedy recovery.

Martinez joined Chelsea from Aston Villa in the summer and played in his second World Cup final earlier this year as Argentina were beaten 1-0 by Spain.

More Stories Emiliano Martinez

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *