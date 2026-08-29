"Signing of the summer" - John Terry claims Chelsea will be getting an "unbelievable" player

Xabi Alonso and John Terry (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Chelsea legend John Terry has claimed that Emiliano Martinez looks like being a world class signing for the Blues.

The Argentina international is poised to join Chelsea from Aston Villa and Terry is a huge fan of his, having worked with him when he was on Villa’s coaching staff.

The reliable Fabrizio Romano has reported on Chelsea pursuing Martinez, with the deal now looking all but done with just a few formalities before it’s officially announced.

See below for Romano‘s latest info on Martinez joining Chelsea…

??? Emiliano Martínez, in London today for medical tests and then contract signing at Chelsea. Deal valid until June 2028 with option for further season. pic.twitter.com/Hmdr1gwghs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2026

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“Emiliano Martínez, in London today for medical tests and then contract signing at Chelsea. Deal valid until June 2028 with option for further season,” Romano posted on X yesterday.

Needless to say, it seems Terry is optimistic about what the 33-year-old can bring to the squad at Stamford Bridge.

John Terry on “unbelievable” Emiliano Martinez

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Terry made it clear he’s delighted with CFC bringing in Martinez, as he’s possibly going to go down as one of the signings of the summer.

“Emi Martinez coming in the building I think is the signing of the summer,” the former England defender said.

“What a world class goalkeeper he is. If I had any choice who I’d go and sign in the world he would be right at the very top for me.

“We signed him at Aston Villa from Arsenal and he was unbelievable. The confidence he shows, the confidence he shows, the way he trains, the influence he has over the group of players, the mindset is incredible.

“He’s someone who wants to win day in and day out, hates conceding goals in training, loves keeping clean sheets. Everything about this guy, trust me, is top, top, top.

“So excited to have him in the building, he’s great with his feet, a great shot stopper, but what I love about him the most, other than his penalty saves, has to be the way he commands the box, takes the ball at the highest point, takes the pressure off the defenders.”

Chelsea needed an upgrade on Robert Sanchez

Martinez has shone during his time at Villa Park, and is also a World Cup winner with Argentina from that final in 2022, while he reached another final in that defeat to Spain this year.

While he’s not getting any younger, Martinez looks like he should still have it in him to play at the highest level for a few more years, and he should immediately prove to be an upgrade on Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea won their opening Premier League game against Fulham, but Sanchez was really poor on the first goal in particular, while he’s generally been unconvincing throughout his time in west London.

If Chelsea can land a top ‘keeper like Martinez to come in as the new number one, then it surely bumps up their title chances quite significantly.