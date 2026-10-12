Dressing room talent and Alonso style tempt in-demand Premier League starlet – but January move remains impossible

Alex Scott playign for England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been put in pole position to sign Alex Scott by sources who say he’s tempted by Xabi Alonso style of play.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

Chelsea’s midfield looked far stronger this weekend as Moises Caicedo returned to the picture to partner the excellent Jordan Henderson.

But that won’t stop the rumours linking the Blues to Alex Scott of Bournemouth. In fact, today has produced a fresh piece from TeamTalk which claims that there’s new momentum behind a January deal.

Interestingly, it’s claimed that “the combination of Alonso’s tactical approach and a dressing room packed with high-potential teammates is expected to weigh heavily in Chelsea’s favour when the player looks at his many different options.”

Certainly it’s easy to see Scott thriving in Henderson’s place alongside Caicedo in the two man midfield Alonso uses.

As for the dressing room, there’s no doubt there’s a ridiculous collection of talent in there, and if the club can actually start winning consistently it’s a place that any talented young player would want to be.

Scott deal looks impossible for January despite rumours

The problem for Chelsea is that Bournemouth really don’t want to sell in January. Not only that, but following their beating from the Blues on Saturday, the Cherries are now languishing in 17th, and could drop lower if Coventry get a result tonight.

Scott is out injured for a couple of months. By the time he’s back, it will be close to January, and his team could be deep into a relegation battle. There’s no way they’ll sell him then. A summer deal still looks far more likely, despite these rumours.