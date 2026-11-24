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Chelsea are not currently considering a change of manager despite growing pressure on Xabi Alonso following another disappointing Premier League result.

The Spaniard has endured a difficult start at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea losing five of their opening 11 league matches. Saturday’s 4-1 home defeat to Leeds United brought boos from sections of the crowd and increased scrutiny of Alonso’s tactics, team selection and substitutions.

For now, however, the hierarchy remain determined to give him time.

Chelsea hierarchy still backs Xabi Alonso

According to The Telegraph, Alonso retains the support of Chelsea’s owners and football leadership team despite the club’s poor start.

Behdad Eghbali played an important role in appointing the former Bayer Leverkusen manager, while Paul Winstanley, Sam Jewell and Joe Shields remain in regular contact with Alonso over football matters.

Chelsea believe the 44-year-old is intelligent enough to solve the current problems and are particularly keen to avoid another disruptive mid-season managerial change.

The immediate concern is defence. Chelsea have already conceded 20 goals in 11 Premier League matches, with Alonso expected to focus heavily on improving organisation ahead of Friday’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

Malo Gusto could also be allowed to leave in January if an acceptable offer arrives.

Blues are right to show patience

Backing Alonso is the sensible decision at this stage.

A CaughtOffside report also says Chelsea accept that the manager needs patience, pointing to the difficult first season he experienced at Leverkusen before eventually producing an unbeaten domestic campaign.

That precedent matters, but Alonso cannot rely on reputation indefinitely.

Chelsea’s defensive structure has been too easy to expose, while defeats to Leeds, Sunderland, Tottenham and Brentford suggest the problems are broader than one poor afternoon.

The encouraging part is that Chelsea are resisting the temptation to react emotionally.

Constant managerial changes have contributed to instability in recent seasons, so giving Alonso time to implement his ideas is reasonable.

But patience must eventually produce improvement.

The hierarchy may still believe in Alonso, but results against Nottingham Forest and throughout December will determine how comfortable that backing remains heading into 2027.

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