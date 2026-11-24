(Photos by Justin Setterfield and Carl Recine/Getty Images)

David Moyes is unsure as to whether or not Everton will appeal the red card shown to James Tarkowski in the 4-0 defeat to Brentford on Monday night.

The centre-back received his marching orders in the 40th minute for a studs-up challenge on Yehor Yarmolyuk, with Craig Pawson upgrading his decision from a yellow card after viewing the pitchside VAR monitor.

The 34-year-old is set to face a three-match suspension, starting with the Merseyside derby next Sunday and also ruling out of the subsequent games against Aston Villa and Fulham.

Moyes unsure over Tarkowski red card appeal

When speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Moyes was asked whether Everton would appeal Tarkowski’s red card, to which he simply replied: “Don’t know yet.”

The Toffees manager later admitted that he’d revised his original stance on the incident, saying (via Liverpool Echo): “My first feeling at the time was I didn’t think it was red because I thought James easily got to the ball before Yehor Yarmolyuk.

“I could have said that the Brentford player was a bit late in getting there, but after seeing it again I can see that Tarky’s boot is a bit higher than I like, so I can understand why the decision went against us.”

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Tarkowski let Everton down with rash lunge

The rights or wrongs of the red card decision will be debated throughout the week, but Tarkowski didn’t do his Everton teammates any favours with his lunge on Yarmolyuk, especially when they were already 2-0 down and just about still in the contest at that point.

His suspension for the next three games (pending an appeal) also comes as a blow to the Toffees, particularly ahead of the derby next Sunday, when he won’t get the chance to replicate his stoppage-time equaliser from the memorable Goodison Park clash two seasons ago.

Moyes now has just two centre-backs available for the game against Liverpool in Jarrad Branthwaite and Michael Keane, so the Scot will be living on his nerves this week that neither of those succumb to injury in the coming days.

That the Everton boss felt the red card was justified seems telling, and Tarkowski will be bitterly disappointed with his rush of blood to the head last night.

The Toffees’ task of recording a first derby win since April 2024 has become notably harder without the experienced defender, unless they lodge (and win) an appeal, which right now seems improbable.