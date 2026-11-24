(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Leeds United have reportedly sent scouts to monitor Celtic striker Camilo Duran with a view to a potential transfer raid in 2027.

The Colombian has been in red-hot form for the Scottish champions since joining from Qarabag in the summer, netting 14 goals in his first 22 games for Martin O’Neill’s side and – at a reported fee of just £4.5m – being hailed as a ‘real bargain’ by his manager (Irish Examiner).

Leeds scouting Camilo Duran

According to a report from The National, the 24-year-old performances in Glasgow have attracted attention from the Whites, who are claimed to have dispatched scouts to watch him in action.

Although Celtic are ‘highly unlikely’ to consider sanctioning an exit for Duran, considering his form and how recently he joined the club, it’s mentioned that ‘there could be mega money bids’ for the centre-forward if he remains prolific throughout the course of the season.

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Could Leeds viably move for Duran in 2027?

It’s been a memorable few months for the striker, who won his first four senior caps for Colombia in the autumn in addition to his excellent start to life at Celtic.

He also boasts Champions League pedigree, having netted five times in the tournament last season for Qarabag, who surprisingly reached the knockout rounds before they were eliminated by Newcastle.

Right now, Duran would have to play second fiddle to Dominic Calvert-Lewin if he were to sign for Leeds, although the Whites’ number 9 has been talked up by Theo Walcott as an ideal centre-forward for Arsenal to target.

While some might dispute the quality of the Scottish Premiership in comparison to the Premier League, the Colombian has also been prolific in Europe this term, netting five times in six matches on the continental stage.

For the time being, Leeds’ interest in the Celtic striker seems to be merely preliminary, but the attention from Elland Road (and indeed elsewhere) could intensify if he continues his current scoring rate into the winter months and beyond.