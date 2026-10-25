Xabi Alonso already has a big problem with one Chelsea star

Xabi Alonso and Estevao Willian (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea winger Estevao Willian is reportedly already unsettled under the club’s new manager Xabi Alonso after falling down the pecking order.

Estevao showed himself to be an exciting young talent with his performances for Chelsea last season, but he’s now struggling badly for any first-team minutes.

The Brazilian is seemingly already unsettled after this development, and it could lead to him seeking talks with the Blues’ hierarchy, according to TEAMtalk.

This seems like it surely can’t go on for much longer, with Estevao previously having been seen as a top young player that Chelsea would build around for the present and future.

The 19-year-old is too good to just be warming the bench, but it seems clear that he’s not really in Alonso’s plans after even Geovany Quenda was selected to start ahead of him against Tottenham yesterday.

Estevao Willian issue could be a big test for Xabi Alonso

Alonso hasn’t made the most convincing start to life as Chelsea manager, and how he handles the Estevao situation could be crucial for his tenure.

If the Chelsea board see that the Spanish tactician isn’t able to find a role for Estevao, and he doesn’t even have good results and performances to back it up, then serious questions are surely going to be asked.

CFC lost 2-0 at home to Spurs yesterday and currently sit fifth in the Premier League table after some inconsistent performances.

Morgan Rogers joined in the summer as a new key player in the Chelsea attack, and that hasn’t helped Estevao, but it perhaps also seems a bit harsh that the off-form Cole Palmer also continues to start week in, week out regardless of how he plays.

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