Xabi Alonso already has a big problem with one Chelsea star

Chelsea FC
Posted by
Xabi Alonso and Estevao Willian
Xabi Alonso and Estevao Willian (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea winger Estevao Willian is reportedly already unsettled under the club’s new manager Xabi Alonso after falling down the pecking order.

Estevao showed himself to be an exciting young talent with his performances for Chelsea last season, but he’s now struggling badly for any first-team minutes.

The Brazilian is seemingly already unsettled after this development, and it could lead to him seeking talks with the Blues’ hierarchy, according to TEAMtalk.

This seems like it surely can’t go on for much longer, with Estevao previously having been seen as a top young player that Chelsea would build around for the present and future.

The 19-year-old is too good to just be warming the bench, but it seems clear that he’s not really in Alonso’s plans after even Geovany Quenda was selected to start ahead of him against Tottenham yesterday.

Estevao in action for Chelsea
(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Estevao Willian issue could be a big test for Xabi Alonso

Alonso hasn’t made the most convincing start to life as Chelsea manager, and how he handles the Estevao situation could be crucial for his tenure.

If the Chelsea board see that the Spanish tactician isn’t able to find a role for Estevao, and he doesn’t even have good results and performances to back it up, then serious questions are surely going to be asked.

CFC lost 2-0 at home to Spurs yesterday and currently sit fifth in the Premier League table after some inconsistent performances.

More Stories / Latest News
Cole Palmer reacts during Chelsea vs Tottenham
“Not good enough…” – Cole Palmer breaks silence after red card in Chelsea defeat vs Spurs
Nicolo Tresoldi and Xabi Alonso
New update as Chelsea to watch prolific transfer target in action today
Florian Wirtz celebrates with his Liverpool teammates
“They haven’t integrated him properly at all” – Club chief slams Liverpool, hints at wanting to sign Reds star

Morgan Rogers joined in the summer as a new key player in the Chelsea attack, and that hasn’t helped Estevao, but it perhaps also seems a bit harsh that the off-form Cole Palmer also continues to start week in, week out regardless of how he plays.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

More Stories Estevao Willian Xabi Alonso

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *