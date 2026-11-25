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Chelsea are facing fresh interest in Estêvão Willian from Paris Saint-Germain as the European champions assess their attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

The French giants have suffered a significant double injury blow, with Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia sustaining serious knee injuries.

Their absences have prompted PSG to explore potential reinforcements, with Chelsea’s highly-rated Brazilian winger emerging as one of several candidates.

However, the Blues appear determined to retain one of their most promising young players.

PSG interest in Chelsea winger Estêvão revealed

According to Spanish publication Diario AS, PSG have included Estêvão on their shortlist alongside Bayern Munich winger Luis Díaz and RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa.

Luis Enrique is reluctant to rush into the transfer market and wants to assess his existing attacking options before making a final decision.

Nevertheless, PSG have already taken steps to explore a potential move for the Brazilian.

A separate TEAMtalk report claims the French champions contacted Chelsea regarding Estêvão’s availability, only for the west London club to quickly dismiss the possibility of a deal.

The 19-year-old remains an exciting prospect, although his opportunities to play regular football have been limited.

Blues must give Estêvão more opportunities

Selling Estêvão at this stage of his career would be incredibly short-sighted.

Chelsea invested in the Brazilian because of his enormous potential, exceptional dribbling ability and creativity in the final third. Those qualities are particularly valuable for a team looking to become more consistent offensively.

The bigger issue is ensuring he receives enough opportunities to develop.

Competition for attacking positions at Stamford Bridge is understandable, but Chelsea cannot expect their most talented youngsters to fulfil their potential without regular exposure to senior football.

PSG’s interest should serve as a reminder of how highly Estêvão is regarded across Europe.

Chelsea are right to resist an approach, but their long-term commitment to the winger must extend beyond simply refusing to sell him.

Giving the Brazilian greater responsibility and consistent playing time could prove far more rewarding than any substantial transfer offer from Paris.

Estêvão has the potential to become a world-class attacker, and Chelsea should make sure that development happens at Stamford Bridge.

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