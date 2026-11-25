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Manchester United are reportedly stepping up their interest in Brentford captain Nathan Collins as Mauricio Pochettino looks for an affordable way to strengthen his defence in January.

United have admired Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite for some time, but his price tag could effectively rule out a winter move.

That has pushed Collins further up the shortlist at a time when improving a struggling backline has become increasingly urgent.

Collins is emerging as leading Man United option

According to the talkSPORT, Collins has emerged as a strong candidate for Manchester United ahead of both Branthwaite and Fulham defender Calvin Bassey.

Everton reportedly value Branthwaite at more than £70million, while Bassey is expected to sign a new contract at Craven Cottage.

Those developments make Collins an increasingly attractive alternative.

The 25-year-old is captain of Brentford and the Republic of Ireland and offers exactly the kind of Premier League experience, physicality and leadership Pochettino could use.

United’s finances are another important factor. Pochettino is reportedly expected to have less than £50m available in January and could make only two additions, with a new striker also among his priorities.

Collins may make more sense than an expensive Branthwaite

United clearly need defensive reinforcements, but spending more than £70m on Branthwaite in January would be difficult to justify given their other problems.

Collins could represent the more practical solution.

A CaughtOffside report says United have been monitoring the Brentford defender for some time, with his reliability and leadership considered particularly attractive.

He would arrive already accustomed to Premier League football and, at 25, should be entering the strongest years of his career.

There is still one major obstacle: Brentford have little reason to sell their captain midway through the season. Collins is contracted until 2029, with the Bees holding an option for another two years, so United should not expect a bargain.

But if the choice is between paying substantially more than £70m for Branthwaite or negotiating a more manageable deal for Collins, the Brentford captain looks like the smarter January target.

For Pochettino, immediate reliability may be more valuable than chasing the biggest name available.

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