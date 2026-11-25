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Liverpool have reportedly opened talks over a new contract with Alisson Becker as the club looks to resolve one of its most important outstanding contract situations.

The Brazilian goalkeeper is now 34 and his existing agreement expires at the end of the season, meaning he could potentially negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs from January.

However, both Liverpool and Alisson now appear interested in continuing their successful relationship beyond 2027.

Schira reveals Liverpool have opened Alisson talks

According to Nicolò Schira, Liverpool have opened negotiations to extend Alisson’s contract, with the goalkeeper reportedly seeking a new deal running until 2029.

Schira also reports that Juventus and Flamengo wanted the former Roma goalkeeper during the summer, but Liverpool’s hierarchy and manager Andoni Iraola considered him non-transferable.

Alisson has already made his own position clear.

Earlier this month, he confirmed that his agent was speaking with Liverpool and publicly stated his desire to remain at Anfield, explaining that both he and his family are happy on Merseyside.

That makes an agreement appear achievable, although the length and financial terms of a potential extension will still need to be settled.

Keeping Alisson makes sense despite succession plan

Liverpool have a difficult balance to strike.

A recent CaughtOffside report revealed that Inter Milan are monitoring Alisson ahead of a possible free transfer, while Juventus have also retained an interest.

The Reds already have Giorgi Mamardashvili waiting behind him and highly-rated youngster Lucca Brughmans due to join the first-team picture in the future.

But having a succession plan does not mean Liverpool should rush Alisson out.

Even at 34, he remains Iraola’s first-choice goalkeeper and recently produced an outstanding performance in the 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

A contract until 2029 would take him to 36, so Liverpool must consider age, wages and Mamardashvili’s development.

Nevertheless, elite goalkeepers can remain effective well into their thirties.

If the financial terms are sensible, extending Alisson’s stay would remove unnecessary uncertainty and allow Liverpool to manage their goalkeeping transition on their own terms.

Losing him for nothing next summer while he still wants to stay would be a far greater gamble.

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