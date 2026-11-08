Romano confirms "serious possibility" of Liverpool player leaving the club in 2027

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alisson Becker could be heading towards the end of his Liverpool career, with Fabrizio Romano revealing there is now a serious possibility the Brazilian leaves Anfield when his contract expires next summer.

The 34-year-old has been one of Liverpool’s most important players since arriving from Roma in 2018, but his current deal only runs until June 2027.

With no active renewal talks taking place, the Reds may soon face one of their biggest succession decisions in years.

Romano says Alisson exit is now a serious possibility

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained that Liverpool were aware Alisson considered a move to Juventus earlier in 2026 before deciding to stay for another season.

Romano said Liverpool activated a one-year extension because the club were already going through major changes, with Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and other senior figures departing.

Alisson ultimately chose to remain and help during the transition from Arne Slot to Andoni Iraola, but Romano now believes a summer exit is realistic.

“I think it’s a serious possibility,” Romano said when discussing whether this could be Alisson’s final Liverpool season.

Iraola himself has admitted he does not know whether Alisson will stay, although he made clear that he hopes the goalkeeper signs a new deal.

Liverpool cannot afford to get Alisson succession plan wrong

Losing Alisson for nothing would be a huge moment for Liverpool.

Even at 34, he remains one of the defining goalkeepers of his generation and replacing his shot-stopping, distribution and leadership would not be straightforward.

Liverpool are already preparing for that possibility. Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki is being monitored as a potential long-term successor.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is another option already at Anfield, while Liverpool have also been linked with Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

The interesting part is that an Alisson exit is not yet inevitable. Romano stressed that Liverpool could still offer him a new contract if their stance changes.

That decision should not be delayed too long. Allowing one of Liverpool’s greatest modern players to leave without having a clear replacement ready would be a major gamble.

For now, Alisson’s future remains unresolved, but the possibility of a summer farewell feels more realistic than ever.

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