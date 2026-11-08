Liverpool target Premier League rival player as they look for Alisson replacement

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Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close watch on Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki as they begin planning for life beyond Alisson Becker.

The Japan international has impressed since moving to Villa Park in the summer and is already attracting attention from several of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Liverpool’s interest is particularly significant because Alisson is in the final year of his contract, leaving the Reds with an important decision to make over one of the most influential players of their recent era.

Liverpool tracking Zion Suzuki amid Alisson uncertainty

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have checked on Suzuki while assessing their long-term goalkeeping options.

The 24-year-old joined Aston Villa for around £30million in the summer and has quickly impressed with his shot-stopping, distribution and ability to play as a modern sweeper-keeper. Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham are also monitoring him.

Villa, however, are under no pressure to sell. Suzuki signed a five-year contract and is considered a major part of their future, with TEAMtalk suggesting he could eventually command a world-record fee for a goalkeeper.

A CaughtOffside report also confirms Liverpool’s interest and notes that Suzuki is being viewed as a potential long-term successor to Alisson.

Suzuki interest shows Reds are prepared for big change

Liverpool would be wise to explore their options now rather than wait until Alisson actually leaves.

Manager Andoni Iraola admitted this week that he does not know whether the Brazilian will sign another contract, although discussions are taking place behind the scenes.

Alisson’s current deal expires next summer after Liverpool activated a one-year extension earlier in 2026.

Liverpool already have Giorgi Mamardashvili and highly-rated youngster Lucca Brughmans in their plans, but TEAMtalk reports that Mamardashvili is not currently viewed as Alisson’s definitive long-term replacement.

That makes Suzuki an understandable target. He is young, already Premier League-tested and possesses the distribution required in Iraola’s system.

The difficulty will be price. Villa have little reason to sell, and Liverpool could face competition from several elite clubs.

Still, if Alisson does depart in 2027, Suzuki looks like exactly the type of goalkeeper Liverpool should be considering.

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