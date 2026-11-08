Chelsea and Liverpool make contact over €60m-rated Brentford star

(Photo by Ryan Pierse, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Liverpool are both keeping a close eye on Brentford left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf, with the 21-year-old already attracting major interest despite only arriving at the club during the summer.

The Senegal international has built a strong reputation in English football thanks to his pace, athleticism and attacking threat from the left side.

Those qualities naturally appeal to two clubs looking at long-term defensive options, although Brentford are in no rush to cash in.

Chelsea and Liverpool make contact over Diouf

According to 4-4-2, both Chelsea and Liverpool have contacted Diouf’s representatives as they explore a possible future move.

The report suggests that a fee in the region of €50m to €60m could eventually be required.

Diouf only joined Brentford from West Ham in August, with the Bees paying up to £40m and handing him a five-year contract with an option for another season. Brentford head coach Keith Andrews praised the defender at the time, highlighting his development potential and the impact he had already made in the Premier League.

A related CaughtOffside report also states that both clubs have approached his camp, with Diouf viewed as a player capable of developing into a top-level left-back.

Brentford hold the advantage despite growing interest

From Brentford’s perspective, there is no need to panic.

TEAMtalk reported that the club have no intention of entertaining a January sale and still see Diouf as an important long-term asset.

That stance makes sense. Selling him only months after paying a major fee would achieve little unless Chelsea or Liverpool make an offer Brentford simply cannot ignore.

For Chelsea, Diouf would fit their preference for young, athletic players with significant resale value. Liverpool’s interest is equally logical given their need to plan for the long term at left-back.

The bigger question is timing. Brentford have contractual control until 2031, so any January deal looks unlikely. But if Diouf continues to improve, interest from elite clubs will probably only grow.

For now, the Bees are in a strong position and that means Chelsea and Liverpool may have to be patient or pay a significant premium.

Liverpool consider defensive changes as summer signing struggles to find his best form