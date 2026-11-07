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Liverpool are reportedly concerned about Milos Kerkez’s performances this season, as the Hungarian defender has yet to consistently show his quality at Anfield.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Reds have begun to question whether the 22-year-old can establish himself as their long-term solution at left-back. However, Andoni Iraola remains confident that he can help the defender rediscover his best form.

Milos Kerkez faces pressure to improve at Liverpool

Kerkez has continued to feature regularly for Liverpool this season, making ten appearances across all competitions, including eight outings in the Premier League. Nevertheless, his performances have been inconsistent, with his final-third contribution and overall defensive displays drawing criticism.

The Hungarian international arrived at Anfield following an impressive spell at Bournemouth, where he established himself as one of the most promising attacking full-backs in English football.

However, reproducing those performances in a Liverpool shirt has proved challenging, and his recent displays have raised questions about whether the club may eventually need another option at right-back.

Liverpool suffered a disappointing 3-2 defeat against Fenerbahce in the Champions League, with Kerkez’s weaknesses once again coming under scrutiny.

Despite the growing frustration among supporters, the defender is not facing an immediate departure, with the coaching staff prepared to give him further opportunities to improve.

Andoni Iraola remains confident in Milos Kerkez

Meanwhile, Iraola’s previous working relationship with Kerkez could be key to helping him overcome his current difficulties.

The Liverpool manager worked with the defender at Bournemouth and played an important role in his development before his big-money move to Merseyside.

Iraola reportedly retains considerable faith in the youngster’s abilities and believes he can help him reach the level expected at Anfield.

Liverpool are also assessing their defensive options ahead of future transfer windows, particularly at centre-back and right-back. However, Kerkez is expected to receive more time to establish himself before the club considers making significant changes at left-back.