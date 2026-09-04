(Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Norway manager Stale Solbakken has criticised Liverpool’s defensive vulnerability.

The Norway manager revealed in an interview that players like Jeremy Frimpong and Milos Kerkez are weak defensively, and that has hurt Liverpool. He also added that Virgil van Dijk has regressed and is no longer the defender he used to be.

Stale Solbakken questions Liverpool’s defensive options

“The full-backs are a walking nightmare defensively. Kerkez doesn’t seem to be able to get it right, even with his old manager. Frimpong is, for me, positionally weak and better going forward than going back,” he said (h/t Sportwitness). “Is Van Dijk singing the last verse? I’m not sure about that. He certainly doesn’t have the same pace anymore. I don’t think I’m in favour of them lifting the trophy at the end of the season,” Solbakken explained.

Frimpong has struggled with persistent problems since joining the club, and his performances have not been up to the mark either. He has been quite poor defensively, and Liverpool have struggled at the back with him as their first-choice right-back.

On the other hand, Kerkez had a difficult debut season with Liverpool, and he has not been able to hit top form at the club yet. He is playing under his former manager, Andoni Iraola, now, but the manager has not been able to bring out the best in the former Bournemouth defender.

Overall, the fullbacks seem like a major weakness for Liverpool right now, and it remains to be seen whether they can sort it out and bring in the necessary reinforcements.

Solbakken believes Liverpool must improve defensively

Liverpool had a disappointing season by their standards last year, and they have not had the best of starts this season either. So far, they have drawn the first two league matches against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest. Defensively, they have looked quite poor, and they will need to tighten up if they want to bounce back strongly.