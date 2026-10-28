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Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha as both clubs assess potential reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, Dortmund are reluctant to sanction the German international’s departure during the winter window, despite growing interest from the Premier League giants.

Felix Nmecha attracts Premier League interest

The 26-year-old has developed into an influential midfielder since joining Dortmund from Wolfsburg in 2023. His technical ability, physical presence and energy have made him an attractive option for several leading clubs.

Manchester United have maintained their interest in Nmecha and have reportedly made contact as they explore midfield options. The Red Devils want to strengthen their engine room, and the Germany international could add physicality, ball-carrying ability and defensive stability.

Liverpool are also monitoring his situation as they consider alternatives to Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott. The Reds could benefit from adding another dynamic presence in midfield, particularly if they struggle to secure their preferred targets.

Nmecha’s familiarity with English football could also help him adapt quickly. He spent more than a decade in Manchester City’s academy before moving to Germany, making a potential return to the Premier League an intriguing possibility.

Dortmund demand huge fee for Nmecha

However, convincing Dortmund to sell will not be straightforward. The Bundesliga club considers Nmecha an important part of its long-term plans and has tied him to a contract until June 2030.

According to TEAMtalk, Dortmund value the midfielder at approximately €90 million to €100 million, making a January transfer financially challenging.

An €80 million release clause is reportedly due to become available in summer 2027, rather than during the upcoming winter window. This means interested clubs would need to negotiate directly with Dortmund to secure his services before then.

Liverpool and Manchester United are expected to keep monitoring developments, but a summer move seems more likely. With Dortmund unwilling to lose a key player midway through the campaign, both clubs may have to wait before making a serious attempt to sign Nmecha.