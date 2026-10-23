Liverpool make transfer priorities clear as three-man midfield shortlist emerges

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with the representatives of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, but the Germany international does not currently appear to be at the top of their transfer shortlist.



The Reds are expected to strengthen central midfield in 2027 after allowing Curtis Jones to leave for Inter Milan during the summer without signing a direct replacement.

Nmecha is one player being assessed, although Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara are understood to rank higher in Liverpool’s current plans.

Sky Germany confirms Liverpool contact over Nmecha

According to Sky Germany, Liverpool have recently held contact with Nmecha’s camp after monitoring his performances for Borussia Dortmund.

However, Sky stresses that Liverpool are not currently preparing a formal offer for the midfielder.

Nmecha has become a key figure at Dortmund and remains under contract until 2030. He has now made 123 competitive appearances for the Bundesliga club, contributing 15 goals and eight assists.

The more significant detail is Liverpool’s midfield hierarchy. Sky reports that Lamine Camara and Alex Scott are currently considered stronger candidates than Nmecha.

That assessment is supported by Fabrizio Romano, who recently said Liverpool have been tracking both players and intend to make an important midfield addition in 2027.

Romano added that the club want someone capable of becoming either an immediate starter or a long-term first-team player.

Scott and Camara look better suited to the plan

Nmecha would be a strong addition. He has size, technical quality and Bundesliga experience, while his ability to play several midfield roles would give Andoni Iraola useful flexibility.

But Liverpool’s preference for Scott and Camara makes sense.

Scott already understands Iraola’s football from their time together at Bournemouth. He combines ball carrying, pressing and technical security, although his potential £80m-plus price tag is a major obstacle.

Camara could represent the more affordable alternative. He is younger, athletic and capable of developing into a long-term solution without necessarily requiring a nine-figure investment.

Nmecha therefore looks more like a credible fallback than the primary target. That tells us something important about Liverpool’s strategy. They are not simply searching for another midfielder to add depth. They appear to want someone young enough to eventually become a central part of the team.

If Scott proves too expensive and Monaco refuse to negotiate for Camara, Nmecha may quickly move up the list. For now, though, Liverpool’s priorities appear increasingly clear.

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