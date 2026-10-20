Liverpool consider midfielder tipped to become "one of the greats" as Alex Scott alternative

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Liverpool are considering Felix Nmecha as an alternative midfield target if their pursuit of Bournemouth star Alex Scott proves too difficult.

Scott remains high on Liverpool’s list, but Bournemouth’s valuation of more than £100million has created an obvious problem.

That has pushed the Reds towards exploring other options, with Nmecha now emerging as one of the most interesting names under consideration.

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The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is 26, already familiar with English football from his time in Manchester City’s academy, and has developed into an important player in Germany.

Liverpool monitoring Nmecha amid Alex Scott uncertainty

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are among several Premier League clubs showing interest in Nmecha.

Manchester United are also monitoring the Germany international, while Chelsea, Tottenham and other major clubs have tracked him.

Liverpool see Nmecha as a potential alternative should they fail to sign Scott. Dortmund, however, are in no rush to sell. Nmecha signed a new contract earlier this year that runs until 2030, and there is no release clause available in January.

The Bundesliga club reportedly value him at around €90m-€100m, which could reach approximately £84m. A lower release clause of around €80m is expected to become active only in 2027.

Nmecha could offer Reds more physical balance

The attraction is easy to understand. Nmecha combines size, athleticism and technical quality, while he is comfortable carrying the ball through midfield and contributing at both ends of the pitch.

His Dortmund teammate Nico Schlotterbeck recently offered particularly strong praise, saying:

“That’s the Felix we know and want to see. If he keeps playing like this, he can become one of the greats.” The comments were published on Borussia Dortmund’s official website.

That versatility could make him very attractive to Andoni Iraola. Scott may offer more Premier League familiarity and long-term upside, but Nmecha brings greater physical presence and experience in major European matches.

The problem is price. At £84m, Nmecha would hardly represent a cheap alternative.

But if Bournemouth refuse to compromise on Scott’s £100m-plus valuation, Liverpool may decide that a more experienced midfielder for slightly less money is the smarter investment.

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