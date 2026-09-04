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Milos Kerkez has faced a lot of criticism since his move to Liverpool, and the Hungarian defender has been quite mediocre this season.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has now weighed in and said he is the Darwin Nunez of fullbacks. Carragher describes his playing style as someone who just puts his head down and does everything at high speed without thinking or making the right decisions.

Milos Kerkez has been poor

Both Kerkez and Frimpong have been criticised for their defensive vulnerability. The fullback areas look quite problematic for Liverpool, and they have not been able to bring in alternatives during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have already conceded four goals in two Premier League matches against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest. They are likely to struggle a lot more against top teams.

It will be interesting to see if players like Kerkez can raise their performance levels and improve defensively in the coming weeks.

Carragher told The Overlap: “The understanding of the game is really, really poor. Like, as you say, you’re watching the game, you’re thinking, why has he done that? “I described Kerkez last season and it was his first season and maybe it felt a bit harsh at the time. He’s the ‘Darwin Nunez of fullbacks’, but it’s like it’s just head down and run and it’s just like, whoa, everything Kerkez does is 100mph. Every time he closes someone down, every time he passes it.”

Liverpool’s full-back problem

Liverpool have not been able to replace players like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

It will be interesting to see if they are willing to invest in those areas in the upcoming windows. It is clear that they have been quite poor at the back, and they need to tighten up defensively if they want to fight for major trophies once again.