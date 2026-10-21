Hansi Flick “so happy” despite defeat against PSG

Hansi Flick interviewed after PSG defeat.

Barcelona were beaten by PSG, but their manager is still happy about the showing his team had put in overall.

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Luis Enrique and Hansi Flick had a lot to be happy about after their teams played out an exciting game at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League tonight.

PSG ran out 4-2 winners over Barcelona in the end, but both teams played some great football. PSG manager Luis Enrique was understandably delighted with what he had seen:

“The defending from us was fantastic. We were incredible. The game was absolutely top,” the Barcelona manager said.

PSG had a few moments where they were shaky defensively, but they found another gear to go to in the second half when their opposition tired. Their real concern will be some injuries they picked up in the second half.

Barcelona manager sees positives in defeats

Even though his team were beaten, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was also happy with what he had seen.

“I think it was a fantastic game from both teams. I think we made a few too many mistakes in possession. We have to analyse the game, but I also saw a lot of great things. It was a great test for us today. We’ve seen what things we need to do better, and that’s what we’ll do.

“Barcelona were also great. This was a top, top level match. I am so happy. I saw a lot of things good from my team, but I saw also things that we can make better, so we have to work on that.”

You can see Flick speaking in the clip embedded here:

??"I saw a lot of things good from my team, but I saw also things that we can make better, so we have to work on that."@mattspiro catches up with Hansi Flick for his post-match reaction in Paris.#FCB pic.twitter.com/Amr2TvxS2R — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) October 20, 2026

[Footage from TNT Sport]