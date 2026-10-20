David Moyes acknowledges West Ham fans after the game against Luton. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi as David Moyes looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a TEAMtalk report, the Toffees have joined Newcastle United and Leeds United in the race for the highly rated German forward, who has attracted considerable attention after impressive Champions League performances.

Nicolo Tresoldi attracts Premier League interest

The 22-year-old has had an outstanding start to the season, scoring nine goals in 12 appearances for Club Brugge across all competitions. His performances have established him as one of the most exciting young attacking talents in European football.

Tresoldi particularly impressed with a hat-trick against Inter Milan in the Champions League, demonstrating his finishing ability and composure against elite opposition. His recent form has encouraged several clubs to monitor his progress ahead of a potential transfer.

Everton urgently need to strengthen their forward line after selling Beto to Fiorentina without securing an adequate replacement this summer. Moyes has limited options at centre-forward, making the January window a key opportunity to address the problem.

Tresoldi’s goalscoring instincts, physical presence and potential for further development could make him an attractive addition to the squad.

Newcastle and Leeds are also interested in the German Under-21 international, while several European heavyweights are expected to assess his performances in the coming weeks.

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Everton face tough competition for Tresoldi

However, Everton will face a tough challenge if they pursue a deal. Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea are also reportedly monitoring the striker, increasing the competition for his signature.

Scouts from several clubs are expected to watch Tresoldi when Club Brugge face Lens in the Champions League, although their presence does not necessarily indicate that formal negotiations have begun. <Cite refs={[“turn120523news12”]}/>

Everton’s owners are reportedly prepared to invest in the squad in January, giving Moyes a chance to improve his attacking options.

Tresoldi is not the only striker on their shortlist, but his impressive form makes him a compelling target. Everton must now decide whether they can convince Club Brugge to sell one of their most promising players.