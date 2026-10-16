(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi after his outstanding Champions League form has drawn attention from several European heavyweights.

According to a Sport Witness report, Arsenal are among the leading contenders to sign the 23-year-old, although Tottenham are also monitoring his progress ahead of a potential transfer.

Nicolo Tresoldi attracts Premier League interest

The Italian-born forward has enjoyed an impressive spell in Belgium since joining Club Brugge from Hannover, and his recent hat-trick against Inter Milan has further strengthened his reputation as one of Europe’s exciting attacking prospects.

Tresoldi played a decisive role in Brugge’s thrilling 4-3 victory over the Italian giants, demonstrating his finishing ability and composure in front of goal. His performances have attracted interest from several clubs, with Arsenal and Tottenham both assessing the possibility of bringing him to England.

Arsenal could see Tresoldi as a long-term solution up front, particularly if Viktor Gyokeres’ future at the Emirates becomes uncertain. Mikel Arteta could benefit from adding another reliable goalscorer as the Gunners look to stay competitive across multiple competitions.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are also keen to strengthen their attacking department. Tresoldi’s physical qualities, movement and eye for goal could make him an attractive option for Spurs as they look to improve their effectiveness in the final third.

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Club Brugge demand €60m for Tresoldi

However, convincing Club Brugge to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Belgian club reportedly rejected a €35 million offer from Roma in the summer and valued the striker at around €60 million.

His recent Champions League heroics could push that valuation even higher, making negotiations difficult for interested clubs.

Arsenal and Tottenham will also face competition from Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, who have reportedly been monitoring the forward.

With several European giants tracking his development, Tresoldi could become a major transfer target in the coming windows. Arsenal’s existing relationship with Club Brugge may prove useful, but Tottenham could yet challenge their London rivals for his signature.