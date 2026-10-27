Five Premier League clubs in attendance to watch 12 goal striker bag another triple

Nicolo Tresoldi of Club Brugge (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Club Brugge rising star Nicolo Tresoldi is the next hot property in the Premier League, and we expect major bids next summer.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

There is never a time when top teams are not looking for a new striker. Regular scorers are the hardest thing to find in the modern game, and when someone even with the slightest potential to be a goal machine pops up in a smaller league, it doesn’t take long for a Premier League side to take a punt.

Just look at Viktor Gyokeres, who scored so many in Portugal that Arsenal eventually had to try their luck.

There are a few names we expect to come to England in the next year or so, but there’s perhaps nobody with a profile rising faster than that of Nicolo Tresoldi. Club Brugge are on an incredible run of developing talent and selling it on, and it looks like they’ve got another gem on their hands.

Tresoldi bagged another three goals in the Belgian league at the weekend, and according to TeamTalk there were no fewer than five Premier League clubs with scouts in attendance.

Premier League clubs watch; Brugge set for major windfall

They say that Chelsea and Man City are the most interested right now, with Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle also watching.

Brugge want a club record fee for the German international. They got €40m for Christos Tzolis in the summer, and it’s not crazy to suggest they could ask for twice that if Tresoldi continued scoring at his current rate. He has an insane 12 goals in 13 appearances this season.