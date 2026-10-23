Leeds want to sign a new midfielder. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly intensifying their pursuit of Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi after being impressed by his recent Champions League performances.

According to a Football Insider report, the Whites have identified the 22-year-old as a priority attacking target for 2027, though a January transfer could be difficult to negotiate.

Pete O’Rourke claims: “I’m sure there’ll be a lot of clubs looking at Tresoldi, and Leeds are certainly going to be among them. “He obviously really caught the eye and his reputation soared earlier this month when he scored that hat-trick in the Champions League against Inter Milan.

“He’s a top player, he’s done very well for Club Brugge, but Club Brugge aren’t entertaining any offers for Tresoldi and definitely not in the January window, they want to keep hold of him.”

Nicolo Tresoldi attracts Leeds United interest

The German U21 international has enjoyed an impressive campaign in Belgium, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most promising young forwards. His hat-trick against Inter Milan in the Champions League has further boosted his reputation and drawn interest from several Premier League clubs.

Leeds scouts have been particularly impressed by his recent form, and Daniel Farke is keen to add another striker to his squad. The Elland Road outfit could benefit from more depth up front, especially as it looks to reduce its reliance on Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Tresoldi’s movement, finishing ability and physical presence could make him an attractive option for Leeds. At 22, he also has considerable room for development, potentially offering the club a long-term solution in the centre-forward position.

However, Leeds are not the only club monitoring his situation. Several Premier League rivals are keeping tabs on the striker, so the Yorkshire club could face stiff competition if it decides to formalise its interest.

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Leeds face difficult negotiations for Tresoldi

Convincing Club Brugge to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Belgian club are reluctant to lose one of their key attacking players midway through the season and would prefer to retain him until the summer.

Tresoldi’s growing reputation has also increased his valuation, with reports suggesting that a fee exceeding £50 million could be required to secure his services.

Leeds must therefore decide whether to make an ambitious move in January or wait until the end of the campaign. Their recruitment team will keep monitoring his progress before deciding on the best approach.

With several clubs tracking his development, Tresoldi could become a major transfer target in 2027. Leeds will need to act decisively if it hopes to beat its rivals to his signature.