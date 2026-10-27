Chelsea scout 12-goal sensation as Man City join race for one of Europe’s hottest forwards

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly stepping up their interest in Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi after another sensational performance from the young forward.

Tresoldi scored a hat-trick in Sunday’s 3-2 victory over Sint-Truidense, taking his tally to 12 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions this season.

His rapid development has already attracted scouts from several major European clubs, with Chelsea and City now among those watching him closely.

TEAMtalk confirms scouting mission from Chelsea

According to TEAMtalk, representatives from Chelsea and Man City were due to watch Tresoldi against Sint-Truidense as both clubs assess their future striker options.

Chelsea are searching for greater depth behind João Pedro after their lack of alternatives was exposed during his recent absence.

Man City’s interest is longer-term, with the club reportedly assessing young forwards who could eventually provide succession planning behind Erling Haaland.

Tresoldi could be extremely expensive, however. TEAMtalk reports Club Brugge have no intention of selling him in January and expect any future deal to break the Belgian transfer record.

His performances have also earned official recognition. UEFA featured Tresoldi among its Champions League “Priceless Moments of the Week” after his earlier hat-trick against Inter Milan, highlighting the forward following Club Brugge’s famous 4-3 victory at San Siro.

Tresoldi is becoming difficult to ignore

The attraction is obvious. Tresoldi combines penalty-box movement with physical presence and increasingly reliable finishing.

More importantly, he is producing against strong opposition rather than building his reputation purely through domestic performances.

Chelsea arguably have the more immediate need. João Pedro remains their preferred striker, but adding another young No.9 capable of developing without demanding an automatic starting place would improve Xabi Alonso’s options.

For City, the calculation is different. Nobody is replacing Haaland immediately, but elite clubs plan years ahead. Identifying his eventual successor before the market becomes desperate is sensible recruitment.

The complication is Tresoldi’s exploding value. Club Brugge rejected significant interest during the summer and have him contracted until 2029.

If he continues scoring at this rate, Chelsea and City will not be debating whether he is worth monitoring for much longer. They will be deciding whether to move before his price rises beyond €50million.

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