Double Liverpool exit: Major squad changes with two senior players heading out

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Liverpool could be heading towards two notable departures in 2027, with Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo both increasingly unlikely to remain at Anfield beyond the current season.

Neither player has established himself as a key figure under Andoni Iraola, and Liverpool’s recent squad planning suggests the club are prepared to move on from several experienced fringe players as they continue reshaping the team.

Chiesa and Endo to leave Liverpool in 2027

According to the Liverpool Echo, both Chiesa and Endo now look increasingly likely to leave Liverpool next year.

Endo’s situation appears particularly straightforward. The 33-year-old has fallen well down the midfield pecking order and has barely featured this season, while his contract is due to expire in 2027.

Reports have also suggested Liverpool could listen to January offers rather than risk losing him for nothing later in the year.

Chiesa’s future is slightly more complicated.

The Italy international has shown flashes of quality and remains popular with sections of the Liverpool support, but regular starts have been difficult to come by.

Interest from Serie A has persisted, with AC Milan and other Italian clubs previously linked with bringing him back to his homeland.

The wider squad picture also points towards change. Liverpool are already considering midfield reinforcements for 2027, while attacking targets such as Ismaïla Sarr and other wide forwards have continued to feature in transfer discussions.

Moving both players on would make sense

From Liverpool’s perspective, allowing Endo and Chiesa to leave would be understandable.

Endo has been a useful squad player and has rarely let the club down, but Liverpool are clearly moving towards a younger, more athletic midfield. At 33, his role is unlikely to grow again.

Chiesa is a different case because he still has more to offer.

His technical ability, directness and experience can be valuable, but he needs regular football at this stage of his career. Remaining as a rotational option at Liverpool may not suit either party.

There is also a financial consideration. Selling both players before their value declines further could allow Liverpool to reinvest in younger options more closely suited to Iraola’s long-term plans.

Neither departure would necessarily represent a failure. Sometimes squad evolution simply means recognising when a player’s role has become too limited. In both cases, the Reds appear to be reaching that point.

That makes minutes even harder to guarantee for both players.

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