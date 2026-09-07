Journalist issues latest update on the future of Liverpool star Federico Chiesa

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa’s Liverpool future is once again under serious scrutiny, with fresh claims from Italy suggesting the winger could return to Serie A as early as January.



The 28-year-old has struggled to establish himself consistently at Anfield since joining from Juventus in 2024.

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Injuries have repeatedly disrupted his momentum, and his place in Andoni Iraola’s plans now looks even more uncertain after he was left out of Liverpool’s Champions League squad.

Chiesa could be offered to Italian clubs

Speaking on Radio Punto Zero (via Anfield Watch), Italian journalist Emanuele Cammaroto suggested that Chiesa’s return to Italy may now be approaching.

“I’m getting signs right now that Federico Chiesa is returning to Italy, and it could be the right time. He wants to find some playing time, in January, his team might offer him to some Italian clubs, including Napoli.”

Napoli could therefore become one of the clubs to monitor if Chiesa decides that regular first-team football is unlikely at Liverpool.

His situation has become more difficult following Liverpool’s summer attacking rebuild.

Bradley Barcola and Victor Muñoz have added further competition in wide areas, while Cody Gakpo also remained at the club after his proposed move to Manchester City collapsed.

Another warning sign came when Chiesa was omitted from Iraola’s Champions League squad. Sky Sport Italia confirmed that both Chiesa and Wataru Endo were left out of Liverpool’s European list for the league phase.

Liverpool exit will suit all the parties involved

A January move increasingly feels like the logical outcome.

Chiesa still has technical quality, experience and the ability to change games, but he needs regular minutes at this stage of his career.

Liverpool cannot offer any guarantees.

Iraola now has several younger attacking options, and leaving Chiesa out of the Champions League squad suggests he is already some way down the pecking order.

A return to Italy could therefore help everyone.

Napoli would gain an experienced Serie A attacker without paying the kind of fee required for a younger star, while Liverpool could reduce their wage bill and free another squad place.

Chiesa’s father recently insisted that his son remains happy at Anfield, so an exit is not guaranteed. But happiness and playing time are two different things.

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