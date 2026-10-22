(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Bradley Barcola was missing from Liverpool’s main team training session ahead of their upcoming Premier League clash against Brighton, but his absence has since been fully explained.

Supporter anxiety quickly surfaced on social media when the French winger was unspotted alongside his teammates, but journalists at Kirkby confirmed there is no reason for panic.

Addressing concerns surrounding the summer signing’s fitness, Liverpool Echo chief correspondent Paul Gorst clarified that Barcola’s scaled-back involvement was purely a protective measure following a grueling run of fixtures.

Gorst provided the reassuring update (as shared by Anfield Edition on X):

“Bradley Barcola doing an individual recovery session today rather than joining team training was only a precaution.”

Having started multiple high-intensity matches across domestic and UEFA Champions League action, including a sensational hat-trick performance against LASK manager, Andoni Iraola’s coaching staff elected to manage the 24-year-old’s physical workload to ensure he remains fresh for the weekend.

? | @ptgorst: Bradley Barcola doing an individual recovery session today rather than joining team training was only a precaution. pic.twitter.com/knZAqSEpgI — Anfield Edition | æ (@AnfieldEdition) October 22, 2026

Brighton will be a tough team to beat and Liverpool need all their best players available

Barcola’s fitness boost arrives at a crucial moment as Liverpool prepare to host high-flying Brighton at Anfield.

The Seagulls have proven to be one of the Premier League’s most tactically demanding opponents this season, requiring maximum intensity and speed in wide areas to breach their defensive structure.

They currently sit third in the table with five wins out of seven and just one defeat. Only Arsenal and Manchester City have made a better start than them.

With Jeremie Frimpong sidelined with a muscle injury and Dominik Szoboszlai also struggling with fitness, having Barcola fully available on the flank is paramount for Iraola’s game plan.

The French international’s explosive pace and clinical directness will be vital as the Reds aim to secure three crucial points at home.