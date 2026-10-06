4/10 after 72 minutes: Liverpool star slammed for his end product on international duty

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bradley Barcola endured a frustrating evening despite France eventually cruising to a dramatic 4-1 victory over Belgium at the Stade de France.



Zinédine Zidane selected the Liverpool winger on the left of a front three alongside Estéban Lepaul and Ousmane Dembélé.

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France controlled plenty of possession but struggled to turn that dominance into goals, with Dodi Lukébakio instead putting Belgium ahead after 35 minutes.

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The reaction to Barcola was hardly glowing. Foot Mercato’s player ratings handed him just 3.5/10, arguing that while his pace repeatedly allowed him to get into promising areas, his final action too often let him down.

He had an opportunity from a tight angle against Maarten Vandevoordt and later saw another attempt deflected wide.

That assessment was echoed elsewhere. Get French Football News awarded Barcola 4/10, while L’Équipe also gave him 4/10.

Le Parisien was slightly more forgiving with a 5/10.

The overall theme was clear: Barcola was active and willing to run at Belgium, but France needed more decisiveness from him in the final third.

There were still positives. Match data showed Barcola completed two successful dribbles, while his movement offered France an outlet on the left. The issue was turning those moments into something tangible.

Doué’s impact puts Barcola under pressure

What happened after Barcola departed made the comparison particularly uncomfortable.

Désiré Doué replaced him in the 72nd minute and equalised only five minutes later. Rayan Cherki then made it 2-1 before Michael Olise struck twice, completing an extraordinary four-goal burst in just 14 minutes.

That does not mean Barcola suddenly deserves to lose his France place.

He remains an explosive winger capable of stretching defensive lines and creating danger almost from nothing. But international football is unforgiving when the competition is this strong.

Doué, Cherki and Olise did more than simply play well, they directly changed the game. For Barcola, that should serve as a warning.

Getting into dangerous positions is valuable, but with France possessing this much attacking talent, the next step has to be delivering goals and assists when those opportunities arrive.

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