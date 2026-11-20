(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Jacob Ramsey has offered an honest assessment of his struggles at St James’ Park, admitting his spell on Tyneside has not met expectations following his £ 43 million move from Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old joined the Magpies in the summer of 2025 but has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter, with injuries and disciplinary problems disrupting his progress.

According to a report via Birmingham Mail, Ramsey has acknowledged a disappointing start at Newcastle but remains determined to show his qualities under new manager Matthias Jaissle.

Speaking about his experience, the midfielder admitted that several promising moments have been followed by frustrating setbacks. He highlighted his impressive contribution against Bournemouth, where he scored after coming off the bench, only to suffer another injury shortly afterwards.

He said: “My time here hasn’t been great; there have been certain moments where I have looked like I am about to kick on.”

Jacob Ramsey needs to prove his worth at Newcastle

The former Aston Villa star has endured a particularly frustrating period in recent months. His latest setback came against Everton, when he received two yellow cards and was sent off during Newcastle’s 1-0 defeat.

The dismissal was his second red card of 2026, further complicating his attempts to secure a regular place in the starting XI.

However, Ramsey has apologised for his actions and is eager to put those difficulties behind him. With Newcastle facing a demanding run of fixtures, he could play an important role in the coming months.

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Ramsey backs Jaissle to succeed

The midfielder has also expressed confidence in Jaissle’s ability to improve the team, acknowledging that the players need time to adapt to his tactical demands.

“We need to give it some time and the results will start to show. “He [Jaissle] is a little bit different to the last gaffer. Obviously this gaffer didn’t get much time to get to know the players, he came late in pre-season. But we are a young team. We are going to make mistakes and it might take us a bit of time to get used to the way he wants to play. “I’ve got no doubt that the team will go from one strength to another.”

Newcastle have undergone considerable changes recently, and Ramsey will hope to become an influential figure in their midfield.

At 25, he still has plenty of time to revive his career at St James’ Park, but consistent performances will be essential if he wants to justify the substantial investment made in his services.