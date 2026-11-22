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Manchester United have been offered an intriguing opportunity to bring Scott McTominay back to Old Trafford as uncertainty grows over his future at Napoli.

The Scotland international has transformed his reputation since leaving United in 2024, becoming a key figure in Naples and helping the club win Serie A.

However, with his contract moving towards its final 18 months and renewal talks making little progress, a Premier League return in 2027 is now becoming increasingly realistic.

Man United have been informed of McTominay availability

According to TEAMtalk, intermediaries are exploring potential destinations for McTominay in case Napoli fail to reach an agreement over a new contract.

Man United have been informed of the situation and have not dismissed the possibility of re-signing their former academy graduate.

McTominay remains open to staying in Naples, but discussions over an extension have stalled. Chelsea, AC Milan and Juventus are also monitoring developments, while clubs from Saudi Arabia have shown interest.

A return to Old Trafford would be particularly interesting following Mauricio Pochettino’s appointment, with United expected to reshape their midfield in 2027.

Bringing McTominay back would make sense

United sold McTominay at a point when he was often viewed as a useful squad player rather than a guaranteed starter.

That perception has changed dramatically. A recent CaughtOffside report highlighted how his performances in Italy have turned him into a much more complete midfielder, capable of contributing both defensively and in the final third.

That profile could appeal to Pochettino. McTominay already understands the club, the league and the pressure surrounding United, meaning there would be virtually no adaptation period. His goalscoring ability from midfield could also become particularly valuable if Bruno Fernandes eventually leaves.

The obvious concern is price. United would effectively be paying to re-sign a player they sold for far less only a few years earlier, which would inevitably invite criticism.

But recruitment decisions should be judged on the player United would be buying now, not the one they sold in 2024.

If Napoli’s contract talks continue to stall and the fee becomes reasonable, a McTominay return should be taken seriously. He left Old Trafford as a useful midfielder, he could return as a considerably better one.

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