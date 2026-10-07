€30m midfielder wanted by several Premier League teams could be the biggest bargain of next summer

Scott McTominay playing for Napoli. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Scott McTominay looks likely to leave Napoli next summer, and there are already talks about how much his price tag would be.

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Month by month, Scott McTominay’s exit from Napoli becomes more and more inevitable.

He’s got a contract until the end of next season, but there has been little movement on either side to try and renew it. Despite his huge success there, the sense is that he’s ready for a new challenge as he enters his late 20s, and the Italian side probably can’t pay the sort of wages he will want.

They are happy to cash in on him at the peak of his value next summer, when there will be no shortage of Premier League teams looking to bring the Scotland star back to Britain. Sacha Tavolieri’s latest report for Sky Sports has a few new details on what could be next for the midfielder.

Napoli set realistic price for midfielder as contract crunch point arrives

The transfer reporter says that both Aston Villa and Manchester United are interested, and claims the fee could be as little as €25m to €30m, given there will be just a year left on his contract by the time the move happens next summer.

“The player’s agent, according to our sources, maintains close relationships with several Premier League clubs and has already held preliminary discussions regarding McTominay’s future,” Tavolieri adds, opening the door to a move to a few different places.

This story feels like one which is going to build up a lot of steam in the months to come.