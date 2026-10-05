€30m asking price set to cause Premier League feeding frenzy for former Man U box to box star

Scott McTominay playing for Scotland. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Scott McTominay is a player who looks increasingly likely to return to the Premier League before too long.

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Manchester United have been linked with a sensation return to sign a player they had on their books for many years.

Scott McTominay had some great games for the Red Devils, where he came through the academy, but in the end there was a feeling that they needed to better than the fearsome box to box Scot.

Instead, he went to Napoli where he won the league and went to a whole new level as a player, while United continued to struggle and look in dire need of his personality in the team.

Now sites like TeamTalk are reporting that the club are considering an attempt to bring back their former player. He’s at an impasse in Napoli where talks over a new contract have stalled, and the feeling is that they will part ways next summer.

Cheap price likely to cause Premier League frenzy for McTominay

McTominay will be 30 by then, and a lot of teams won’t consider spending big money on a player at that age. It will be an interesting test of United’s transfer philosophy to see if they do.

Even if they’re not interested, there will be numerous top teams who are. He has 37 goal involvements in 82 games for the Italian side, he’s experienced and has shown great leadership skills. And Napoli are apparently only expecting to get around €30m for a player who will have two years left on his deal by then.

That’s a bargain by anyone’s standards.