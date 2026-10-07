Scott McTominay in action for Scotland (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay is reportedly looking likely to seal a transfer back to the Premier League next summer.

The Scotland international has shone during his time in Serie A, but it perhaps makes sense that he’s also keen to explore a return to English football if possible.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, McTominay’s former club Manchester United were joined by Aston Villa in enquiring about him in the most recent transfer window, so they could be two names to watch again.

It’s also possible that other clubs will get involved, and Newcastle United could be one name to keep an eye on as they’ve also recently been linked with McTominay by Sports Boom.

Could Manchester United re-sign Scott McTominay?

McTominay was a useful squad player for Man Utd during his first spell, and it would be intriguing to see him back there in the near future.

The United project has arguably moved on without him, but at the same time he’s also a reliable and experienced player with an eye for goal from midfield, and every top team could do with someone like that.

McTominay may well be tempted to return for a second spell with the Red Devils as it wouldn’t require as much of a settling-in period, but Villa and Newcastle are also two good projects that might lure him in.

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United spent big on new midfielders this summer, so it remains to be seen if this is an area they’d prioritise now, with manager Michael Carrick already having plenty of depth in that department.