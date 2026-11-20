(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly facing questions over their recruitment strategy after Matthias Jaissle recommended Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, only for the club to pursue and sign Ederson Gonzalez instead.

The Magpies have been looking to strengthen their midfield options, with greater physicality, experience and tactical discipline becoming key considerations for their recruitment team.

According to a Daily Mail report, Jaissle identified Hojbjerg as a suitable addition and recommended the experienced Danish international to Newcastle. However, the club ultimately decided to move in a different direction, opting to bring Gonzalez into their squad instead.

The decision raises questions about whether Newcastle overlooked an opportunity to secure a proven midfielder who could have made an immediate difference.

Hojbjerg has considerable experience at the highest level, having previously represented clubs such as Tottenham and Marseille. His ability to dictate the tempo of matches, protect the defensive line, and contribute to build-up play makes him an attractive option for clubs seeking greater midfield stability.

Newcastle could revisit their midfield plans in January

The situation is particularly concerning given that Newcastle have lost influential midfielders Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, leaving a significant gap in terms of experience and leadership.

Gonzalez arrived from Manchester City on a £60 million deal, but his performances have reportedly fallen short of expectations. Newcastle had hoped that the Spaniard would provide the quality needed to compensate for their departures, but his adaptation has not gone according to plan.

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Jaissle wants more control

Jaissle is now keen to have greater influence over recruitment decisions ahead of the January transfer window. The German manager reportedly wants to bring in a creative attacking midfielder and another striker to improve his team’s options.

However, Newcastle must remain mindful of their financial restrictions, meaning the recruitment department will need to identify affordable targets who can deliver an immediate impact.

The Magpies cannot afford another expensive recruitment gamble, particularly with their summer investments yet to produce the desired results.