Player stripped of Marseille captaincy after refusing to join Newcastle United

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s decision to reject Newcastle United has created major tension at Marseille, with the midfielder now losing the captain’s armband despite remaining part of Bruno Genesio’s first-team plans.



Newcastle had identified the 31-year-old as an experienced option following Bruno Guimarães’ £75 million move to Arsenal.

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The Magpies were prepared to complete a deal worth around £15m, but Hojbjerg ultimately decided against returning to the Premier League.

Marseille’s hierarchy were reportedly furious because the transfer would have generated funds while removing one of the club’s larger salaries.

Marseille punish Hojbjerg for refusing move

According to RMC Sport, Marseille responded to Hojbjerg’s refusal by removing him as captain, with Timothy Weah wearing the armband against Atletico Madrid.

The decision came from above manager Bruno Genesio, who publicly admitted he disagreed with the punishment.

“It is a decision that was dictated to me by the club’s management,” he told the media after the game on Friday.

“If I want to be completely frank, and I will be, it is not a decision that I agree with. But I am an employee – I have to comply with certain obligations. We did it.”

Get French Football News also reports that Marseille were close to receiving around €15m from Newcastle and wanted the sale to help raise funds and reduce their wage bill.

Newcastle United should move on from the saga

The situation is uncomfortable for Hojbjerg, but Newcastle should resist viewing Marseille’s frustration as an opportunity to revive the deal.

The midfielder has already made his preference clear. Signing someone who needs convincing to join is rarely an ideal starting point, particularly when Newcastle are trying to rebuild a midfield that has lost major personalities.

There may also be another route out of Marseille for Hojbjerg. talkSPORT reports that AC Milan are monitoring his situation, potentially offering him an alternative if relations with Marseille’s hierarchy remain strained.

From Marseille’s perspective, stripping a player of the captaincy because he rejected a transfer feels unusually aggressive. Genesio’s public disagreement only makes the internal divide more obvious.

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