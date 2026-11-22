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Tottenham are increasingly open to parting ways with Richarlison in January, with Trabzonspor renewing their interest in the Brazil international.

The 29-year-old’s situation in north London has deteriorated significantly this season, and Spurs are now prepared to accept a fraction of the fee they paid Everton in 2022.

With his contract moving towards its final months, January could represent Tottenham’s best opportunity to recover a transfer fee while also reducing their wage bill.

The i Paper reveals £10m Richarlison asking price

According to The i Paper, Trabzonspor have revived their pursuit of Richarlison ahead of the winter window, with Tottenham looking for a fee in the region of £10million.

That represents a dramatic drop from the £60m package Spurs originally agreed with Everton.

Richarlison has struggled to establish himself under Roberto De Zerbi and is no longer central to Tottenham’s long-term plans. His limited role has increased the likelihood of a January exit, while Trabzonspor are looking for an experienced forward who can make an immediate impact.

A recent CaughtOffside report also states that Tottenham are willing to accept around £10m-£15m, with Trabzonspor already making contact over a potential deal.

Selling Richarlison has become inevitable for Tottenham

Richarlison has never consistently reproduced the form that made him such an important player at Everton, and injuries have repeatedly interrupted his rhythm.

More importantly, Spurs are already looking at alternative attacking options, suggesting De Zerbi is planning for life without him.

Keeping Richarlison until the end of his contract would make little sense if he remains outside the manager’s plans. Even a £10m fee would give Tottenham some money to reinvest while removing a sizeable salary from the books.

The bigger question is whether Richarlison himself wants Turkey. He may still prefer to remain in one of Europe’s major leagues, particularly with regular football important for his international ambitions.

But from Tottenham’s perspective, the situation is straightforward.

If Trabzonspor are willing to meet the asking price and Richarlison accepts the move, Spurs should sanction the transfer and use January to reshape their attack.

Tottenham eye 21-goal attacking talent as January transfer plans take shape