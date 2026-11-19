Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, celebrates after the team secured safety from relegation during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 24, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur could face a difficult battle to sign Georges Mikautadze during the January transfer window, with Villarreal reluctant to part ways with the Georgian international midway through the season.

The North London club are exploring attacking reinforcements ahead of the winter market, and the 26-year-old has emerged as a potential solution to their goalscoring problems.

According to a report from Football Insider, Tottenham are interested in signing the Villarreal forward, but Everton are also monitoring his situation.

However, the Spanish outfit are under no financial pressure to sanction his departure and are determined to retain their attacking asset while they remain involved in the Champions League.

Mikautadze enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, recording 15 goals and six assists across all competitions. His ability to operate in different attacking positions could make him an attractive addition for Tottenham as they look to improve their offensive options.

Tottenham could face a late opportunity to sign Georges Mikautadze

Spurs may still have a chance to revive their pursuit towards the end of the January window.

Villarreal have endured a difficult European campaign, collecting just one victory from their opening four Champions League league-phase fixtures. They also have challenging encounters against Fenerbahce and Manchester United before the league phase concludes on January 27.

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Can Spurs sign Mikautadze?

If the Spanish side fail to progress, their position on Mikautadze’s future could change.

Nevertheless, Tottenham would have very little time to negotiate a transfer, with the Premier League window scheduled to close on February 2.

The Georgian forward could be an important addition to Roberto De Zerbi’s attacking setup, but Villarreal’s European ambitions currently represent a significant obstacle to any potential agreement.