WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United, looks on as his team warms up prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United at Molineux on April 06, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Everton are reportedly facing a significant financial obstacle in their pursuit of Villarreal striker Georges Mikautadze, with David Moyes keen to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

The Toffees are looking to bring in another centre-forward, but their current ownership situation could complicate their efforts to secure the Georgian international’s signature.

According to a Football Insider report, Everton are interested in signing the 26-year-old, but his £33 million valuation is a major stumbling block.

The Friedkin Group are reportedly exploring the possibility of selling the Merseyside club and are reluctant to invest heavily in new signings during the winter transfer window. Consequently, Everton’s recruitment team may have to consider alternative financial arrangements to make the deal possible.

Georges Mikautadze could be an ideal attacking addition for Everton

Moyes is keen to add more firepower to his squad, and Mikautadze could be an exciting acquisition for the Premier League outfit.

The Villarreal forward has established himself as an impressive attacking talent following successful spells at Metz and Lyon. He scored 15 goals last season and has already found the net five times this campaign, including twice in the Champions League.

His pace, movement and clinical finishing could make him a valuable addition to Everton’s attack. He also possesses the versatility to operate in different attacking positions, giving Moyes greater tactical flexibility.

However, Everton will need to find an affordable way to complete the transfer.

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Everton could explore alternative transfer arrangements

A permanent deal might prove difficult given the asking price, but a loan agreement with an obligation to buy, or payments spread over several instalments, could offer a solution.

The Toffees are monitoring several attacking options, and their decision will depend heavily on the club’s financial circumstances.

Mikautadze remains an attractive target, but Everton may ultimately have to consider alternatives if they cannot reach an agreement with Villarreal.