Harry Kane of Bayern Munich has an attempted shot whilst under pressure from Aleksandar Stankovic of Club Brugge (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Aleksandar Stankovic as Mikel Arteta prepares for a potential midfield reshuffle ahead of the January transfer window.

The Gunners have identified the Serbian international as a possible long-term addition, with uncertainty surrounding Martin Zubimendi’s future at the Emirates Stadium potentially influencing their transfer plans.

According to a L’Interista report, Arsenal and Newcastle United have renewed their interest in the 20-year-old midfielder, having previously monitored his development at Club Brugge.

Stankovic returned to Inter Milan during the summer after the Italian club exercised their buy-back option following an impressive spell in Belgium. However, opportunities have been limited since his return, with the youngster accumulating just over 100 minutes of playing time this season.

Inter are currently reluctant to entertain negotiations, which could complicate Arsenal’s efforts to secure his services in January.

Aleksandar Stankovic emerges as an Arsenal target

The Serbian midfielder could be an attractive addition for Arteta, particularly given his potential to develop into an important first-team player. His technical qualities and versatility make him an interesting option for clubs looking to strengthen their midfield.

Meanwhile, Zubimendi’s situation has added another dimension to Arsenal’s recruitment plans.

The Spaniard has struggled for regular opportunities this season, managing just 198 minutes across the Premier League and Champions League. He is reportedly considering his options, with several European heavyweights monitoring his situation.

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Martin Zubimendi could leave Arsenal

Arsenal are understood to value the midfielder at around €70 million (£58m), and Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid have been linked with a potential move.

If Zubimendi departs, bringing in a suitable replacement would become a priority for Arteta. Stankovic could represent an exciting long-term investment, although convincing Inter to sanction a January departure will be challenging.