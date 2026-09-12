(Photo via Liverpool FC)

Liverpool have reportedly retained an interest in Inter Milan midfielder Aleksandar Stankovic after exploring the possibility of signing him during negotiations for Curtis Jones.

The Serbian midfielder came up when Liverpool and Inter were working on a deal for Jones, and the Reds used the talks to gather more information about Stankovic’s situation.

Although Liverpool did not consider replacing Jones an immediate priority, they wanted to know whether the 21-year-old could be made available, as per TEAMtalk.

Aleksandar Stankovic attracts Liverpool interest

Stankovic has developed into an exciting midfield prospect after impressing during his time away from Inter. The son of Nerazzurri legend Dejan Stankovic came through the Italian club’s academy before gaining valuable experience with Luzern and Club Brugge.

His performances in Belgium helped establish him as one of Europe’s more promising young defensive midfielders, attracting interest from several clubs. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were also linked with the player earlier this summer.

Inter eventually decided to bring Stankovic back to Milan after activating their buy-back option. However, they reportedly considered letting him leave again, with a loan deal including an obligation to buy among the options discussed.

Liverpool were among the clubs to enquire about his availability, but Inter ultimately chose to keep the midfielder after Cristian Chivu became convinced he could make an impact with the first team.

Liverpool could return for Stankovic

The situation could change in the future. Liverpool are currently comfortable with their midfield options and have given Trey Nyoni an opportunity to become part of the senior setup following Jones’ departure.

However, the Reds are expected to reassess their midfield requirements next year, and Stankovic could remain on their shortlist.

His development at Inter will be closely watched, and a strong campaign under Chivu could make a future move much harder. For now, Liverpool appear content to monitor his progress before deciding whether to make another approach.