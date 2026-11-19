(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly considering an ambitious move for Antonio Nusa as Roberto De Zerbi looks to strengthen his attacking options.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of Europe’s exciting young wingers, attracting interest from several Premier League clubs following his impressive performances for RB Leipzig.

According to Football Insider, former Spurs scout Bryan King suggested Tottenham could explore a deal in which Mathys Tel moves in the opposite direction, alongside a financial offer, to convince Leipzig to part ways with the Norwegian international.

Nusa has been in excellent form this season, registering six goals and eight assists in 15 appearances across competitions. His ability to beat defenders, create chances and operate across the attacking line makes him an attractive option for clubs looking to improve their forward line.

Spurs face competition for Antonio Nusa

Tottenham could face a difficult task securing Nusa’s signature, with Arsenal and Manchester City also reportedly monitoring his situation. Leipzig are keen to retain the winger, although a substantial offer could potentially change their stance ahead of the January transfer window.

King believes Nusa is destined for the Premier League, but he has questioned whether Tottenham could compete with clubs offering greater Champions League opportunities.

Spurs previously came close to signing the youngster in 2024, but the move ultimately fell through before he joined Leipzig. The North London club could now have another opportunity to secure his services, although competition from other English sides could complicate their pursuit.

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Swap deal on the cards for Nusa?

Tel’s recent performances have encouraged Tottenham, but his injury situation could complicate a potential swap deal. Nevertheless, including the French forward in negotiations could offer Spurs an interesting way to reduce the financial cost of signing Nusa.

The Norwegian winger would represent an exciting addition to De Zerbi’s project, but Tottenham must convince him that the club can offer the right platform for his development.