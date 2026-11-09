Antonio Nusa in action for RB Leipzig (Photo by Sona Maleterova/Getty Images)

Arsenal have dispatched a scouting delegation to closely monitor RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa as manager Mikel Arteta eyes a marquee signing to bolster his attacking unit.

According to a report from BILD, Arsenal representatives were in attendance at the Red Bull Arena to watch 21-year-old Norwegian international Antonio Nusa during Leipzig’s UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City.

Nusa put on an impressive display, netting a brilliant left-footed goal and creating four key chances in 73 minutes of action.

Arteta is understood to be actively seeking a game-changing left-winger to bolster Arsenal’s frontline, with Nusa emerging as a top target for upcoming transfer windows.

The report adds that Arsenal are not alone in tracking the explosive winger. Newcastle have also registered strong interest in Nusa as they looks to expand their attacking options, while Liverpool continue to keep close tabs on the Norwegian’s rapid development in Germany.

The report further adds that Aston Villa, Tottenham and Crystal Palace are also among the clubs showing strong interest in the young winger.

RB Leipzig are fully aware of the mounting Premier League attention and are prepared to drive a hard bargain.

It is said that the German club currently values the winger at up to €80 million, reflecting his long-term contract, elite potential, and rising status in European football.

With several Premier League heavyweights watching closely, Leipzig are in a firm position to demand a top-tier fee.

However, they have no intention of selling the player in the upcoming transfer window and any deal would be done in the summer.

Antonio Nusa’s incredible numbers for RB Leipzig

Nusa’s skyrocketing price tag is backed up by his exceptional productivity on the pitch.

The Norwegian prodigy has registered an incredible 14 goal contributions across 15 games in all competitions so far this season.

Combining clinical finishing, sharp vision, and elite dribbling, Nusa’s ability to consistently break down defenses makes him one of the most sought-after young forwards in Europe.