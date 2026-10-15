(Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly in a strong position in the race for Antonio Nusa, with Champions League football giving them an important edge over Newcastle United.



The RB Leipzig winger has been one of the standout young attackers in Europe this season, registering seven goal contributions in his opening seven appearances across all competitions.

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Aston Villa are also firmly in the race, but from Arsenal’s perspective, Nusa looks like exactly the kind of long-term wide option Mikel Arteta has been searching for.

Arsenal better placed than Newcastle for Nusa

According to Football Insider, Arsenal and Aston Villa currently have an advantage over Newcastle because both can offer Champions League football.

Nusa is valued at around £60million, and Leipzig are under no pressure to sell with the 21-year-old contracted until 2029.

The report adds that a January deal could depend heavily on Leipzig’s Champions League progress, with the German club unlikely to seriously consider a sale while they remain in the competition.

For Arsenal, that means the final days of the winter window could become especially important.

Nusa looks tailor-made for Arteta’s left wing

This is where Arsenal’s interest becomes particularly interesting.

Nusa is naturally suited to the left, possesses elite acceleration and is one of the Bundesliga’s most dangerous dribblers.

He can also carry the ball through pressure and attack defenders directly, something Arsenal sometimes lack when Bukayo Saka is heavily marked on the opposite flank.

Leipzig manager Martin Demichelis has been hugely impressed, saying: “In my opinion, he’s one of the best wingers in Europe right now.” His comments were published on RB Leipzig’s official website.

That is strong praise, and his numbers back it up. The obvious question is price. £60m is significant, but Arsenal would be buying a 21-year-old already producing at Champions League level with plenty of room to improve.

Newcastle remain interested and Villa cannot be ignored, but Arsenal have the strongest sporting pitch of the three.

If Arteta wants another explosive winger capable of developing into an elite forward, Nusa may be one of the best fits available.

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