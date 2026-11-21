Antonio Nusa and Kevin Schade (Getty Images)

Arsenal reportedly prefer RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa over Brentford winger Kevin Schade as they look at both players as targets for January.

The Gunners are still keen to strengthen out wide in the near future after missing out on top targets such as Vinicius Junior and Morgan Rogers during the summer.

The main names being linked with Arsenal now are Nusa and Schade, but football.london journalist Tom Canton says the clear preference out of those two is the Leipzig wide-man.

Nusa has established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe in recent times, with the Norway international already on six goals and seven assists so far this season.

Arsenal prefer Antonio Nusa over Kevin Schade

“Yes, there is interest in Kevin Schade,” Canton said in a football.london Q&A. “He is not their first choice for a left-winger, with Antonio Nusa higher up the list, but the German is certainly appreciated.”

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but one imagines there’ll be a lot of takers for both of these in-form attacking players in the coming weeks and months.

Nusa perhaps looks like he has the higher ceiling as he’s still only 21 years of age, but Schade has the advantage of being proven in the Premier League already.

Other Arsenal transfer stories to watch

It could be an interesting January for Arsenal, with the Premier League champions also linked with strikers such as Julian Alvarez and Nicolo Tresoldi.

The north London giants could also lose one or two players, as there’s some uncertainty over Martin Zubimendi as he’s linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Chelsea.

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Viktor Gyokeres could also be one to watch after losing his place, with the Sweden international already exploring interest from Serie A and the Saudi Pro League.