Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photos via Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided a positive update on the future of Declan Rice, but admits he needs to check with the owners if the midfielder’s new contract is 100% done.

The Gunners are widely expected to tie Rice down to a new deal after recent reports, but Arteta wouldn’t entirely commit to it being a done deal when asked about it in today’s press conference.

Arteta sounded positive, however, saying it seems like it’s quite close to being finalised, as quoted by BBC Sport‘s coverage of today’s Premier League press conferences.

“I need to call the owner,” Arteta said in response to a question on Rice’s contract.

“At the moment it’s no deal but I think we are quite close but he needs to confirm that. I need the phone call.”

Declan Rice’s role in Arsenal’s revival

Rice has proven a huge part of getting Arsenal back to their best in recent years, so the club’s fans will no doubt hope the England international commits to staying at the Emirates Stadium for as long as possible.

Having already been a top performer during his West Ham days, Rice has just got better and better under Arteta’s management, and he was instrumental to the team ending their 22-year wait for the Premier League title last season.

Reliable outlets such as the Athletic have reported on Rice agreeing a new contract, so it surely won’t be too long now until it’s made official.

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The 27-year-old is arguably at the best place for his career now anyway, with Arsenal looking set up to potentially dominate English and European football in the years to come.

As well as winning the title last season, Arsenal reached the Champions League final for just the second time in their history, putting in a solid display and being unlucky to only lose on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain.

Rice will surely fancy his chances of lifting more silverware if he stays in north London.