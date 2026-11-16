Declan Rice of Arsenal (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal have agreed on a new long-term contract with Declan Rice, with the midfielder keen to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium beyond 2028.

The England international has become one of the most influential members of Mikel Arteta’s squad since arriving from West Ham United in 2023, and the Gunners are determined to secure his future.

According to a report from The Athletic, Rice is expected to commit his long-term future to Arsenal, with discussions over an improved contract progressing positively. The player has agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League champions.

The 27-year-old recently provided an encouraging update, suggesting an agreement could be reached in the near future. Speaking while on international duty with England, Rice said: “A new contract is hopefully on the horizon soon.”

He also thanked Arteta and his teammates for the support he has received since moving to north London.

Declan Rice has become indispensable for Arsenal

Arsenal invested £105 million to bring Rice to the Emirates, and the midfielder has justified that considerable outlay with his consistent performances.

He has become an important figure in Arteta’s system, offering defensive security, a physical presence and quality in possession.

The Gunners are understandably keen to keep their key players together as they look to maintain their position among Europe’s elite clubs.

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Rice extension a huge boost for Arsenal

Rice’s existing agreement runs until 2028, but Arsenal are looking to reward his contributions with improved terms. His new contract is also expected to place him alongside Bukayo Saka among the club’s highest-paid players.

Securing Rice’s future would be another significant boost for Arteta, particularly as the midfielder enters the prime years of his career.

With negotiations progressing well, Arsenal supporters hope an official announcement will follow soon.