Carragher praises Arsenal star by calling him 'the best' player in the league in his position

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher believes Elliot Anderson has already established himself as one of the Premier League’s elite midfielders, placing the Manchester City star just behind Arsenal’s Declan Rice.



Anderson has made a huge impression since completing his £116million move from Nottingham Forest during the summer, and Sunday’s 3-0 victory over Liverpool was arguably his biggest statement yet.

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The England international controlled large periods of the game at Anfield and helped City maintain their perfect Premier League start, further justifying the enormous fee paid for him.

Carragher praises Rice and Anderson

Speaking after City’s win, Carragher suggested Anderson is already pushing Rice at the top of the Premier League midfield rankings.

As reported by Daily Post, Carragher said: “You’re now looking at arguably the best midfield player in the country alongside Declan Rice.”

However, the former Liverpool defender still has Arsenal’s title-winning midfielder slightly ahead.

“I would always put Declan Rice on top of that list, certainly at the end of last season when he helped Arsenal win the title,” Carragher said.

He also pointed to the significance for England, describing Rice and Anderson as two midfielders who are “right at the top of the class in the Premier League.”

Anderson’s rise makes City look even more dangerous

It is difficult to argue with Carragher after what Anderson produced at Anfield.

Sky Sports described his performance as the perfect example of everything City want from a modern holding midfielder: strong running, aggressive tackling and intelligent distribution.

That is what makes him so valuable. Anderson is not simply a defensive midfielder who breaks up play. He carries the ball forward, dictates tempo and looks remarkably calm in big matches.

Rice remains the benchmark because of what he achieved with Arsenal last season, but Anderson is closing the gap quickly.

The most interesting part is that he is still only 23. If his development continues at this rate, Carragher may soon have a much harder decision when asked to choose the Premier League’s best midfielder.

For City, £116m is already beginning to look less outrageous than it did in the summer.

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