Andoni Iraola at a Liverpool press conference

Liverpool are not planning major changes to their squad during the January transfer window, but they could accelerate their pursuit of Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara if the opportunity arises.

The Reds are believed to be satisfied with their current options in most positions and do not see any area of the squad as urgently needing reinforcement. However, the club remain attentive to opportunities that could help them secure long-term targets earlier than initially anticipated.

According to James Pearce, Liverpool continue to admire Camara and could explore a potential deal for the Senegal international rather than waiting until next summer.

He said: “In terms of January, Liverpool feel there’s no glaring hole that needs to be filled. BUT if there’s a deal, Liverpool feel they can bring forward from Summer to January, they’ll consider doing it. Interest in Lamine Camara is still there.”

Lamine Camara remains on Liverpool’s transfer radar

The 22-year-old has established himself as an exciting midfield prospect in Ligue 1, attracting interest from several prominent European clubs with his energetic displays for Monaco.

Liverpool have monitored his development for some time, having previously considered him a potential addition during the summer transfer window.

The midfielder came particularly close to joining Chelsea before the proposed transfer collapsed, leaving the door open for other interested clubs to pursue his signature.

Camara’s combination of physicality, defensive awareness and technical quality makes him an attractive option for Liverpool. He could provide additional competition in central midfield while offering the club a player capable of developing into an important first-team regular.

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Liverpool could bring forward their Camara plans

Liverpool’s recruitment strategy suggests they will not enter the market simply to make new signings. Nevertheless, Camara’s availability could encourage them to reconsider their original timeline.

Monaco are unlikely to let one of their key players leave without substantial financial compensation, so negotiations could prove challenging.

Much will depend on the midfielder’s situation and whether Liverpool can find an agreement that suits all parties.

For now, the Reds are keeping their options open, but their continued admiration for Camara makes him an interesting name to follow ahead of January.